One dies in overnight crash in southeast Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that one person died as the result of a single vehicle crash overnight.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 10300 block of Wayne Trace. They located a passenger car that had left the roadway and struck a utility poll, before then rolling.

Medics pronounced the adult male driver deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The driver’s identity and cause of death will be released at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation.