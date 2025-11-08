One Injured In Shooting At McDonald’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was injured in a shooting that happened on the south side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the McDonald’s on South Anthony Blvd. around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

FWPD officers arrived to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but his injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

Reports say a confrontation happened between the man and a woman in the restaurant’s drive-thru before the shooting.

The investigation remainsl ongoing.