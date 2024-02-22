One Man Has Been Arrested After Reports Of A Stabbing In Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Warsaw patrol officers were called to the Canterbury Apartments for a reported stabbing.

An adult male had fled the scene on foot and another adult male was on scene suffering from multiple stab wounds in multiple places on the body.

After about twenty minutes of searching the area, the suspect was found at the entrance of a nearby gravel pit.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS responded to treat the victim who was eventually transported to Luthern in Fort Wayne.

He had significant injuries, and his status is unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.