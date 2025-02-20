One Person Dead Following Crash Involving School Bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – According to the FWPD, a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus on W. Creighton Avenue Thursday afternoon has a fatality.

Officers at the scene say one person is dead. It is unclear whether the fatality is a person in the car or someone on the bus.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the bus appears to belong to the International Leadership School, which has an elementary school at 6413 N. Clinton St. and a middle and high school at 2320 Broadway St.

The area is blocked off to traffic.