One person dies after Monday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal Monday morning crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Trier Road. The initial investigation indicates that a maroon passenger car driven by an adult male was southbound on Maplecrest when it rear-ended a silver passenger car stopped at the traffic light.

The maroon car then continued south through the intersection and went through a fence.

The driver of the maroon car is believed to have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the silver car was uninjured.