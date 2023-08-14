August 14, 2023
Local News

One person dies after Monday morning crash

by Ian Randall0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal Monday morning crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Trier Road. The initial investigation indicates that a maroon passenger car driven by an adult male was southbound on Maplecrest when it rear-ended a silver passenger car stopped at the traffic light.

The maroon car then continued south through the intersection and went through a fence.

The driver of the maroon car is believed to have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the silver car was uninjured.

 

 

Related posts

Ben Higgins taking part in Colts cheerleader showcase Sunday

WOWO News

Allen County Sheriff’s Department searching for hit and run crash suspect

Brooklyne Beatty

Retirement announced for New Haven City Court Judge

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.