One Person Is In Critical Condition After Apparent Gun Shot Wound In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD says it responded to the area of Colerick and Smith Road Monday afternoon on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The hospital advised that he is in critical but stable condition.

Preliminary evidence indicated that the shooting occurred in the area of McKee and Weisser Park.

After two separate pursuits, officers apprehended two suspects.

Witnesses said that the suspects hid their guns in the area while being pursued.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.