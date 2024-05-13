May 13, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

One Person Is In Critical Condition After Apparent Gun Shot Wound In Fort Wayne

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD says it responded to the area of Colerick and Smith Road Monday afternoon on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The hospital advised that he is in critical but stable condition.

Preliminary evidence indicated that the shooting occurred in the area of McKee and Weisser Park.

After two separate pursuits, officers apprehended two suspects.

Witnesses said that the suspects hid their guns in the area while being pursued.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.

Related posts

Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

AP News

Most on Council leaning against OmniSource land deal

Darrin Wright

Ivy Tech brings in more than $20 million for Fort Wayne campus in 5-year fundraiser

Derek Decker

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.