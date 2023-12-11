Only 17 Weeks Until Van Wert County Will Be In The Path Of A Rare Total Solar Eclipse

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — Several other Ohio counties will be directly in the path of the April 8th, 2024 eclipse including Putnam, Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, and most of Paulding County.

According to The Van Wert Independent, the eclipse will begin at 1:54 p.m. that day and will reach totality at 3:08 p.m. for approximately four minutes, before ending at 4:27 p.m., in Van Wert County.

People from nearby counties are expected to flock to the area for the event.

Main Street Van Wert will hold an event two days before the eclipse.

The State of Ohio has earmarked $1 million to help communities defray safety costs.

The eclipse will be the first in Ohio since 1806 and the final one in Ohio until 2444.