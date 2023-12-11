December 11, 2023
Ohio News

Only 17 Weeks Until Van Wert County Will Be In The Path Of A Rare Total Solar Eclipse

by David Scheie0
"Solar Eclipse - November 13, 2012" by gsfc, CC BY 2.0

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — Several other Ohio counties will be directly in the path of the April 8th, 2024 eclipse including Putnam, Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, and most of Paulding County.

According to The Van Wert Independent, the eclipse will begin at 1:54 p.m. that day and will reach totality at 3:08 p.m. for approximately four minutes, before ending at 4:27 p.m., in Van Wert County.

People from nearby counties are expected to flock to the area for the event.

Main Street Van Wert will hold an event two days before the eclipse.

The State of Ohio has earmarked $1 million to help communities defray safety costs.

The eclipse will be the first in Ohio since 1806 and the final one in Ohio until 2444.

Related posts

Ohio State Fair cancels traditional events for second year in a row due to coronavirus fears

Brian Davis

UPDATED: Arrest made in now-deadly Steuben County hit and run

Michael McIntyre

Almost 17,000 drug arrests made on Ohio highways in 2018

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.