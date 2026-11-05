Ontario Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Semi Crash on I-69 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Ontario, Canada, man was killed Thursday morning after the semi-truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 69 in Grant County.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Nov. 5 near the 269-mile marker on southbound I-69.

Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Weston Shanks indicates a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck with an attached trailer, driven by 60-year-old Lee R. Lauzon of Ontario, was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for an undetermined reason and rolled over.

Lauzon died at the scene. The Grant County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead.

State police say neither alcohol nor narcotics are suspected of contributing to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Lauzon’s family has been notified.

Indiana State Police were assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Grant County Coroner’s Office.