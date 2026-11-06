Operation Iron Scale results in 12 arrests, major drug and firearm seizures in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Twelve people have been arrested following a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation in the Fort Wayne area that resulted in the seizure of nearly 18,000 grams of suspected cocaine, more than 500 grams of suspected fentanyl and 26 firearms.

The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section announced the additional details Friday following Tuesday’s execution of multiple arrest and search warrants as part of Operation Iron Scale.

The operation targeted suspects allegedly involved in a large-scale drug trafficking organization and a high-level cocaine distribution operation in the Fort Wayne area. The investigation involved Indiana State Police, the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Drug Task Force, the Hamilton/Boone County Drug Task Force, Carmel Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Federal agencies assisting included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators reported seizing more than $240,000 in cash and the following suspected drugs:

Nearly 18,000 grams of cocaine.

More than 500 grams of fentanyl.

More than 80 grams of methamphetamine tablets.

More than 2,000 grams of an unidentified crystalline substance suspected to be benzene, which is sometimes used in counterfeit drugs.

More than 25 suspected oxycodone pills.

More than 17 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Nearly 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana.

Investigators also seized 26 firearms.

State police identified the 12 people arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug as:

Willie Arrington, 59, of Fort Wayne.

Simone Bryant, 69, of Fort Wayne.

Odean Macon, 64, of Fort Wayne.

Newell Cooper, 43, of Fort Wayne.

Marque Weeks, 51, of Fort Wayne.

Henry L. Bryant, 66, of Fort Wayne.

Dujuane Woods, 36, of Fort Wayne.

Darreise McCarter, 37, of Fort Wayne.

Aritha Harvey, 61, of Fort Wayne.

Elliot Diaz, 51, of Fort Wayne.

Sanders Davis, 59, of Fort Wayne.

Samuel Calmes, 51, of Noblesville.

Special Weapons and Tactics teams assisted with executing the warrants at multiple locations in Fort Wayne and Noblesville. Participating teams included Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Police Department Emergency Response Team, Steuben County Special Response Team, ATF, DEA and FBI.

State police said tactical teams encountered resistance at two locations during the operation. Details about those incidents were released separately by the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests and charges are possible, according to state police.

All charges are allegations, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.