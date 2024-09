OSSIAN, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Jefferson Township officials have refused to sign a contract with the Town of Ossian, which could affect fire protection services starting on Jan. 1.

The Ossian Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that without this contract, fire protection will be unavailable in the township.

Residents are encouraged to attend a meeting at the Norwell Administration Office, 312 N Jefferson St., at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the issue.