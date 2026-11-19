INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — New research into one of the deadliest forms of cancer has uncovered differences in how pancreatic tumors behave in Black patients compared with patients from other racial backgrounds — potentially offering clues to why the disease affects some groups differently.

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati examined 22 pancreatic tumors collected from patients across the United States. The group included seven Black patients and 15 non-African American patients. The study, published in the journal Cancer Research, compared the makeup of cancer cells and the immune system’s response to the tumors.

The researchers found that tumors from Black patients contained fewer of the most common pancreatic cancer cells and more cells displaying a mixture of different characteristics. Some of those characteristics have previously been associated with resistance to drugs, although the study did not determine whether they affected how patients responded to treatment.

The tumors also contained more B cells, a type of immune cell, along with larger clusters of immune cells. Researchers found indications that some of those B cells may actually suppress the body’s ability to fight cancer. The significance of that finding, however, remains unclear.

The study found no significant differences between the groups in the major genetic changes known to drive pancreatic cancer.

The findings are drawing attention because pancreatic cancer is approximately 20% more likely to develop in Black Americans than in non-African Americans, according to the researchers.

Lead author Nina Steele, an assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said the findings point to gaps in cancer research when patients from different backgrounds are not adequately represented.

Raymond Wadlow, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia who was not involved in the research, said pancreatic cancer has been particularly difficult to treat with immunotherapy — treatments designed to help the immune system recognize and attack cancer.

Wadlow said pancreatic tumors can manipulate the immune system, effectively turning some of the body’s defenses into support for the cancer rather than a defense against it.

He said pancreatic tumors can share the same major DNA mutations while behaving very differently, depending on the cancer cells and the immune cells and surrounding tissue. Those differences may also vary among patient populations.

The research could eventually help scientists understand why some treatments work differently from one patient to another and lead to more individualized approaches. But the findings are preliminary and are not expected to change treatment decisions now.

Researchers have not determined whether the tumor-cell differences affect survival or whether those cells respond differently to standard chemotherapy. The team also needs to examine pancreatic tissue from people who do not have cancer to better understand when the differences first emerge.

Wadlow cautioned that race and genetic ancestry alone cannot explain the findings. Environmental, socioeconomic and biological factors may also contribute, and larger studies involving patients from diverse backgrounds will be needed to determine whether the differences have an impact on treatment or survival.

He also encouraged people newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer to ask their doctors about hereditary genetic testing. Testing can identify inherited mutations that may affect treatment decisions and could also have implications for relatives who may carry the same mutations.

The research received partial funding from the National Cancer Institute.