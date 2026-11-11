Paulding Putnam offering three months of free fiber internet service to new customers

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) — Paulding Putnam is offering three months of free fiber internet service to new residential and business customers who sign up by Jan. 1, 2027.

The promotion is available with any residential or business fiber internet package. Customers do not have to be current electric cooperative members, but they must agree to 12 months of continuous service. The three free months count toward that commitment.

Customers can also receive an additional $50 through the cooperative’s Refer-A-Friend program when someone they refer signs up for fiber internet.

Paulding Putnam says residential packages include free installation, no data caps and no hidden fees. The service also offers parental controls, Wi-Fi management tools and built-in cybersecurity features. Business packages are available for farms, small businesses and commercial operations.

Fiber service is currently available in portions of Paulding, Latty, Haviland, Scott, Grover Hill, Roselm, Ottoville, Fort Jennings, Van Wert and Kalida. Newly released areas include Convoy and the Village of Payne and surrounding area.

Construction is underway in the Columbus Grove area, where service is available for presale. The cooperative estimates service could be live there within six weeks and encourages customers to sign up to begin the staking process.

Because availability varies by address, customers can check the interactive map at PPEC.coop/internet.

More information about packages and availability is available online or by calling Paulding Putnam member services at 800-686-2357.