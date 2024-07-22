July 22, 2024
Local News

Person critically hurt in accident NW of Fort Wayne

by Derek Decker0

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition following an accident in northwest Allen County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Stahlhut Road, which is near U.S. 30.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated that a passenger car was northbound on Stahlhut Road and the SUV was eastbound on West Washington Center Road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending them both off the north side of the roadway. There are stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection.

The driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was listed in fair to good condition and was not transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related posts

Huntertown considering annexation of nearly 500 homes

Darrin Wright

WOWO Exclusive: Unemployment Breakdown, Allen County at 3.7 percent

Kayla Blakeslee

Student caught with gun at Snider High School

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.