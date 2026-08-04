PetSmart Charities, Humane Fort Wayne Partner for National Adoption Week Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Local pets looking for new homes will have the chance to meet potential adopters as Humane Fort Wayne partners with PetSmart Charities for National Adoption Week.

The adoption event will take place Saturday, July 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at PetSmart on Lima Road in Fort Wayne. The event will feature adoptable dogs and kittens available for visitors to meet.

Organizers say National Adoption Week is designed to help connect shelter animals with families while providing local shelters with support during a time when many facilities see an increase in animals needing homes. PetSmart Charities hosts the nationwide adoption effort July 20 through July 26, 2026.

Humane Fort Wayne encourages anyone interested in adopting to attend the event and meet animals available for adoption. The organization says adoption events like this provide opportunities for pets to find permanent homes while helping shelters continue caring for animals in need.

Humane Fort Wayne’s shelter will be closed Saturday, July 25, because staff will be participating in the adoption event at PetSmart.

More information about the event and available adoptable animals can be found on the Humane Fort Wayne website.