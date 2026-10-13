Phoenix police officers save toddler’s birthday after father loses paycheck to scam

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WOWO) — Two Phoenix police officers went beyond their regular duties to help a struggling father celebrate his daughter’s second birthday after a scam left him without money.

According to AZFamily, officers Alessandro Figuccio and Tanner Schnieder responded to a fraud report involving a DoorDash worker who had lost his remaining paycheck.

The father told police he received a phone call that appeared to come from DoorDash. The caller claimed his account had been deactivated and instructed him to enter a code at a kiosk to restore access.

Shortly afterward, the money from his last paycheck was gone.

When the officers arrived at his home, the man explained that he had already paid his rent and car payment, leaving him with no money to celebrate his daughter’s birthday the following day.

The officers noticed the man’s 2-year-old daughter sitting in a high chair as her father became emotional while explaining his situation.

After taking the report, Figuccio and Schnieder decided to help the family themselves.

The officers drove to a nearby store and used their own money to purchase toys, clothing and a small pink bicycle for the toddler to enjoy when she gets older.

“We just started throwing stuff in the cart,” Schnieder told AZFamily.

When the officers returned to the family’s home with the gifts, the father became emotional, particularly after seeing the bicycle. He thanked the officers and gave them a hug.

The interaction was captured on police body cameras.

Figuccio said knowing the father had no money left made the experience especially rewarding.

Schnieder, who previously worked as a truck driver before becoming a police officer, said the gesture was personal because his own family had experienced financial difficulties in the past.

The two officers, who have worked together at the Phoenix Police Department’s Cactus Park Precinct for about a year, said they were glad to help the family during a difficult time.