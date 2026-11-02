Planet Fitness to celebrate remodeled Dupont Road location with grand reopening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Planet Fitness is inviting the community to celebrate the reopening of its remodeled Dupont Road location with an event next week.

The grand reopening is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the club, located at 1916 West Dupont Road.

The event will include tours of the updated facility, free food and refreshments, local vendors, giveaways for the first 100 guests while supplies last and free raffles. The event will also feature an on-site broadcast with WBYR 98.9 FM.

According to the company, the club recently completed renovations to its locker rooms, lobby and Black Card Spa. New functional training equipment was also installed.