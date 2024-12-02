Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Locating A Wanted Man

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO) – 32-year-old Zachary Chervenka of Butler, Indiana, who had an active arrest warrant, was seen at the Bryan Walmart around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they confirmed Chervenka’s warrant and tried to make contact with him, who then got into his vehicle with two children and fled from officers.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, an infant was “ejected from the moving car.”

The chase was then called off because of hazardous weather conditions and high speeds.

Police say the infant was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is said to be in fair condition.

The second child was later located.

Chervenka is 5′6″ tall and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050.