December 2, 2024
Ohio News

Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Locating A Wanted Man

by David Scheie0

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO) – 32-year-old Zachary Chervenka of Butler, Indiana, who had an active arrest warrant, was seen at the Bryan Walmart around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they confirmed Chervenka’s warrant and tried to make contact with him, who then got into his vehicle with two children and fled from officers.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, an infant was “ejected from the moving car.”

The chase was then called off because of hazardous weather conditions and high speeds.

Police say the infant was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is said to be in fair condition.

The second child was later located.

Chervenka is 5′6″ tall and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050.

Related posts

Bob Evans recalls more than 4,000 pounds of sausage

Brian Davis

Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems

AP News

Ohio Gov. John Kasich keeping low profile in state he governs

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.