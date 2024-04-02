Police Chase Ends in Crash, Shuts Down Jefferson Boulevard

The pursuit began around 1 p.m. near Jefferson Boulevard and ended when the suspect’s vehicle collided with another car between Van Buren and Broadway, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Emergency crews responded, temporarily shutting down the road as they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported for the witnesses, two young women who found themselves caught in the chaos.

The Fort Wayne Police Department confirmed that the suspect, a woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken from the scene for medical attention.