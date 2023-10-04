October 4, 2023
Police Searching For Missing Boy In Fort Wayne

by Michael McIntyre0

FORT WAYNE, ind. (WOWO):  Police in Fort Wayne are still on the search for a missing 9-year-old boy.  Alerts went out all across the area on Tuesday Night as 9-year-old Naywin Lwin was reported missing.

The boy is described as Asian, 4’3’’, 60 pounds and was last seen wearing brown long sleeve shirt in the area of Hassen Cassel Road and Wayne Trace early Tuesday around 7 A.M.

There is video of him getting into a burgundy pickup truck, possibly a Ford or a Dodge voluntarily. He may be trying to see estranged mother.

If located please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486.

