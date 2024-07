FORT WAYNE, In– (WOWO) There is a chance at severe weather across WOWO-land today. The high temperature in the low 90’s will give some energy to system that is expected to impact Northwest Indiana and parts of Illinois.

Meteorologists are not ruling out tornadoes to accompany the strong winds and rain we are expected to see tonight. Make sure you stay tuned to WOWO throughout the day as we continue to track this band of storms.