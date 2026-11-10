Proposed zoning change could expand housing options in Fort Wayne, Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A proposed zoning change could make it easier for developers to build a wider variety of housing types in Fort Wayne and unincorporated Allen County.

The Department of Planning Services has initiated an amendment to existing zoning ordinances that would create a new Mixed Residential Zoning District, according to WANE 15.

The proposed district would allow developers to incorporate different housing types within the same neighborhood or subdivision. Options could include traditional single-family homes, townhomes, tiny homes, container homes and pocket neighborhoods.

The Department of Planning Services says changing household demographics and housing needs are driving the proposal.

Between 2013 and 2023, household growth in Fort Wayne and Allen County outpaced population growth. Additionally, 67% of Allen County households in 2021 were classified as nontraditional families without children, according to DPS.

David Schaab, a senior planner for DPS, said smaller household sizes are creating demand for additional housing options, including smaller homes.

The proposed district would also simplify the approval process for developers seeking to build neighborhoods with different housing types.

Schaab told WANE that developers sometimes have to obtain use variances or development standards variances to build homes on smaller lots. Under the current process, those requests can require two separate public hearings.

The proposed amendment would reduce that to one public hearing.

However, the change would not automatically allow tiny homes or mixed housing developments to be built in existing neighborhoods. Residents would still receive notice through the public hearing process when a proposed development requires approval.

The district could be used for infill development within Fort Wayne or new development in unincorporated Allen County.

Another option would be pocket neighborhoods, which are small groups of homes arranged around shared outdoor spaces such as courtyards, gardens or pedestrian walkways. These developments typically feature shared gathering areas and parking located behind the homes.

The proposed zoning amendment will go before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission for a public hearing Dec. 7 and the Allen County Plan Commission Dec. 10.

The commissions will then consider whether to recommend the amendment to Fort Wayne City Council and the Allen County Board of Commissioners. Those bodies are scheduled to consider the proposal Dec. 17 and Dec. 14, respectively.

If approved, the new Mixed Residential Zoning District could be adopted in January 2027 and take effect as early as February.