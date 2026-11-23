FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne police officers involved in a fatal shooting in May have been cleared of criminal liability following a review by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting involved Erik John Anderson and occurred in the 1800 block of Howell Street on May 18.

According to WANE 15, officers initially responded to a reported mental health crisis. Police said Anderson refused to speak with officers despite several attempts to communicate with him. At one point, Anderson pushed open a door while holding a long gun in the direction of officers, prompting police to shoot him.

The investigation was conducted by the Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police before being turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office says it found no evidence of criminal liability, concluding the officers were justified in using force because they reasonably believed it was necessary to prevent further serious bodily injury or death to themselves or others.