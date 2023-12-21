Public Input Still Welcome on Talks of Potential NIPSCO Rate Increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Public comment is still being taken regarding a request from NIPSCO on the potential raising of natural gas rates.

Officials from the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor are inviting public comments on the pending NIPSCO Natural Gas rate request until January 24th of the New Year. Officials from NIPSCO have stated previously that they are seeking a two-phase $161.9 million increase in its natural gas utility’s annual operating revenues in an effort to cover the cost of infrastructure improvements and higher operating and maintenance costs.

If approved, the increase would be fully implemented in March 2025.

Comments can be sent by mail to 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204.

Mail should include the consumer’s name, city and zip code, as well as a reference to “IURC Cause No. 45967″ or NIPSCO Gas Rates.