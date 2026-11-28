FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two Fort Wayne universities are teaming up to make the holidays a little brighter for students and their families.

Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne are accepting monetary donations for their annual Adopt-a-Don and Adopt-a-Fox holiday assistance program.

The initiative supports students facing financial hardship as they balance their education and family responsibilities.

Students from both universities apply for assistance and, if selected, are paired with campus sponsors. Faculty, staff, university departments, and student organizations purchase gifts and necessities, including toys, winter clothing, and household supplies.

University officials say the partnership allows both campuses to combine resources while giving community members an opportunity to help ease the financial burden students may experience during the holiday season.

Monetary donations can be dropped off through Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Office of Student Success Initiatives in Room 118 of Walb Student Union at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Participating families will receive their gifts during the annual Jingle Jubilee, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Purdue Fort Wayne’s International Ballroom.

Anyone with questions about the program can email jingle@pfw.edu.