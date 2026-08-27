RayzeBio Announces $173 Million Indiana Investment, 100 New Jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A Bristol Myers Squibb company plans to invest more than $173 million in Indiana and create up to 100 new jobs as the state’s life sciences sector continues to grow.

Governor Mike Braun announced Thursday that RayzeBio will establish a new radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility at the Anson Industrial Park in Boone County.

The approximately 450,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin construction this year and will expand the company’s ability to produce radiopharmaceutical therapies used to target cancer cells.

RayzeBio also operates a 77,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The company plans to hire for advanced manufacturing positions at both locations. Average annual wages are expected to exceed $130,000.

RayzeBio says its Indiana expansion will help increase manufacturing capacity for the next generation of radiopharmaceutical therapies, which use radioisotopes to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells while aiming to reduce damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

The company was founded in 2020 and was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024. Its research focuses on actinium-based treatments for several types of solid tumors, including liver and prostate cancers.

The expansion is part of Indiana’s broader effort to strengthen its life sciences industry. Braun has announced plans to invest $1 billion over the next 10 years and create 100,000 new jobs in agricultural and life sciences.