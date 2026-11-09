Red Cross partners with Wheel of Fortune to encourage holiday blood donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is encouraging Hoosiers to roll up their sleeves and donate blood or platelets ahead of the busy holiday season, offering donors a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles.

The organization is urging donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to schedule appointments in November to help maintain the nation’s blood supply as the holidays approach.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is partnering with the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune for a special Thanksgiving promotion.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets between November 23 and December 6, 2026, will receive an exclusive oversized Red Cross and Wheel of Fortune mug, while supplies last.

Donors who come to give during that period will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Los Angeles, including admission to a Wheel of Fortune taping.

The Red Cross says maintaining a steady supply of blood is especially important during the holiday season, when busy schedules and travel can make it more difficult for people to keep donation appointments.

Blood donations are used to support patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatments, recovering from serious injuries and facing other medical emergencies.

The organization is encouraging eligible donors to make appointments now and follow through with their scheduled donations.

Those interested in donating or learning more about the holiday giveaway can visit RedCrossBlood.org/WheelofFortune for additional information.