INDIANA (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is reminding Hoosiers to take precautions this Thanksgiving, with cooking fires, holiday travel and medical emergencies among the biggest safety concerns.

Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for cooking fires, with unattended food being the primary cause. The Red Cross recommends staying in the kitchen while using the stovetop or oven and turning off appliances if you need to step away.

People should also keep loose clothing, towels and other flammable materials away from cooking appliances. Children and pets should stay at least three feet away from cooking areas.

Those planning to fry a turkey should use the fryer outdoors, away from homes and other structures. The turkey should be completely thawed before frying, and the fryer should be placed on a flat, even surface.

Travelers are also being encouraged to prepare before hitting the road. Nearly 82 million people are expected to travel to visit family and friends this Thanksgiving.

The Red Cross recommends checking road and weather conditions, making sure vehicles are in good condition and packing an emergency preparedness kit and first aid supplies. Drivers should buckle up, avoid distractions, never drive impaired and take breaks when feeling tired.

The organization also says emergency room visits tend to increase during the holidays because of burns, cuts, vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies.

Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Terry Stigdon says knowing CPR and basic first aid can make a difference during an emergency, especially when family members or friends are often the first people available to help.

The Red Cross also reports responding to more than 1,220 home fires across its Indiana service area this year, including more than 70 in November. The organization says it responds to nearly 20% more home fires during November and December than during other times of the year.

Hoosiers can find CPR, first aid and other lifesaving classes at redcross.org/takeaclass.