TODAY: Dine and Donate at Salvatori’s!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Get ready to dine and donate! WOWO is excited to announce “Penny Pitch Day” at three local Salvatori’s locations on Sept. 24.

For one day, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., 15 percent of all dine-in, carry out and gift card purchases will go toward the Penny Pitch collection for this year’s recipient, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Listeners must mention “Penny Pitch” for the donation to go to the WOWO home.

Be sure to visit Salvatori’s locations on Illinois Road, Washington Center Road and in Warsaw on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to donate!

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne was named the recipient of the 2024 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign in July. Read more here.

The 2024 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign kicked off with the 3rd Annual Penny Pitch N’ Putt Golf Outing in July. Upcoming events include Christmas on Broadway, the Bob Chase Memorial Komets Hockey Game, the annual Penny Pitch gas pump event and a two-day Penny Pitch Radiothon.

The campaign is in its 77th year, which makes it the longest running local charity benefitting area families.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne can be found here.