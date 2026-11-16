Report warns funding and opportunity gaps are holding Michigan students back

DETROIT, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan schools are making progress in some areas, but an education advocacy group says persistent funding gaps, weak academic performance and unequal opportunities are holding too many students back.

EdTrust-Midwest is calling on state lawmakers to direct substantially more money to districts serving large numbers of students living in poverty, strengthen teacher training, expand literacy instruction and build up the state’s teacher and school counselor workforce.

The recommendations are outlined in the group’s latest State of Michigan Education Report, titled “Going for Gold: Setting the Standard for Michigan Achievement.” The report was released Tuesday in Detroit as a new administration prepares to take office.

The group says Michigan has increased public education spending, strengthened literacy policies, expanded college affordability and invested in student support programs in recent years. But academic recovery since the pandemic remains slow, and students continue to face significant differences in educational opportunities.

The numbers remain troubling. Only 38.9% of Michigan third graders are proficient in reading on state tests. More than one-fourth of students are chronically absent, and preliminary data show only about 55% of high school graduates enroll in college within six months.

Brian L. Love, state director of EdTrust-Midwest, said Michigan needs to address several problems at the same time rather than focusing on isolated improvements.

The report also calls for more opportunities for high school students to take advanced courses and earn college credits before graduation. The group argues that making college more affordable is not enough if students do not have an equal opportunity to prepare for higher education in the first place.

EdTrust-Midwest says the state also needs to do a better job directing education funding to districts with the greatest needs and showing taxpayers whether that money is reaching classrooms.

One major priority is expanding the state’s opportunity index, which provides additional funding to districts based on the concentration of students living in poverty. Michigan began including the funding in its school budget in 2023.

The advocacy group estimates the state would need another $1.3 billion to fully fund the program.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Darrin Camilleri, who helped champion the opportunity index, called additional funding a major need. Camilleri received EdTrust-Midwest’s Champions of Hope award at Tuesday’s event.

Camilleri said he wants to find additional resources for the program, although he acknowledged full funding could take several budget cycles. He suggested future savings in the state retirement system could eventually free up about $3 billion for schools.

But he also pointed to competing education priorities, including expanded child care and pre-kindergarten, higher teacher pay and improved special education services.

Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson has also said improving public education will be a priority. She will work with a Democratic-dominated House and Senate as lawmakers consider the next state budget.

The report does acknowledge some encouraging developments. Michigan’s four-year high school graduation rate reached a record 84%. New grants are also available to expand career and technical education, and the state plans to begin reimbursing high-poverty districts for providing dual-enrollment courses that allow high school students to earn college credit.

EdTrust-Midwest says those improvements need to be matched with sustained investments and greater accountability for how education money is spent.

Jennifer Mrozowski, the group’s senior director of strategic communications and external relations, said strong public schools benefit the entire state and require cooperation among education leaders, policymakers and communities.

Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman reported on the group’s recommendations and the challenges facing Michigan schools.