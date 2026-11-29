FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Residents and their pet were able to escape an early Sunday morning house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3300 block of Sequayah Pass around 1:36 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Firefighters arrived six minutes later and discovered smoke and flames in the attic. The occupants were able to evacuate their home with their pet prior to the arrival of the FWPD.

Crews located and extinguished the fire, bringing it under control by 1:52 a.m., just 10 minutes after arriving.

The home sustained moderate fire, water, and smoke damage.

Fire investigators believe the blaze may have been electrical in nature, although the official cause remains under investigation.