Rising health insurance costs force more Americans to delay medical care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Rising health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses are forcing more Americans to make difficult decisions about their medical care, even when they have insurance coverage.

According to research cited by healthcare advocacy and industry groups, three in ten insured adults between the ages of 18 and 64 report skipping or delaying necessary medical treatment because of cost.

Meanwhile, employers facing higher healthcare expenses are increasingly shifting costs onto their workers.

The latest employer health benefits survey from KFF, a nonprofit health policy research organization, found that workers’ annual contributions toward family health insurance coverage reached $7,471, a 9% increase.

The survey also found that 44% of large employers offering health benefits increased employees’ share of insurance premiums, while 21% raised deductibles or other out-of-pocket costs for most medical services.

The financial pressure is also affecting how Americans manage prescription medications.

According to KFF figures cited in a recent media release, 43% of U.S. adults reported taking steps to reduce medication expenses, including not filling prescriptions, skipping doses or substituting over-the-counter medications. That compares with 33% in 2025.

Health researchers have raised concerns that delaying treatment because of cost could ultimately lead to more serious medical complications and higher healthcare spending.

A 2023 study involving more than 245,000 adults with diabetes found that an employer-required transition to a high-deductible health insurance plan was associated with 25% higher odds of an emergency room visit or hospitalization for severe high blood sugar.

Larry Hightower, co-founder and CEO of Vxtra Health, a physician-led health plan company serving self-insured employers, says the growing financial burden raises questions about how employers and insurers can manage healthcare spending without discouraging patients from seeking necessary treatment.

The findings highlight a growing challenge for workers navigating health insurance options, particularly as families weigh monthly premiums against deductibles, prescription costs and other expenses.

Healthcare experts encourage employees reviewing their benefits to look beyond monthly premiums and consider how much they could be required to pay when they actually need medical care.