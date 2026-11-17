INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is renewing pressure on Governor Mike Braun to take disciplinary action against public school educators who made controversial social media comments following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. But more than a year after the controversy began, not a single Indiana teaching license has been revoked over those posts, and Braun says the complaints did not meet the legal threshold for disciplinary action.

The dispute has developed into a public disagreement between two of Indiana’s most prominent Republican officials, raising questions about the limits of First Amendment protections, professional standards for educators and the state’s authority to punish public employees for political speech made outside the classroom.

Rokita says his office referred 25 licensed educators to the Indiana Department of Education for possible disciplinary action after identifying social media comments that appeared to celebrate, excuse or justify Kirk’s September 2025 killing at Utah Valley University.

The attorney general wants the state to hold formal disciplinary proceedings, even if the outcome does not involve revoking an educator’s license according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Speaking Friday on WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel Show, Rokita said he believes the state needs to establish whether the educators violated professional standards and determine what consequences, if any, are appropriate.

“I’m not saying that every license has to be revoked or anything else,” Rokita said. “But there should be a process and a hearing and a decision made as to what’s happening to these teachers.”

Rokita also argued that disciplinary options could include verbal or written reprimands and suspensions, rather than automatically taking away teaching licenses.

Braun, however, defended his administration’s handling of the complaints, saying the Indiana Department of Education reviewed the allegations and determined they did not meet the legal standard for licensing action.

The governor pointed specifically to constitutional protections involving free speech.

“It involved First Amendment issues,” Braun said. “And it simply didn’t meet the threshold level to do it.”

Braun acknowledged Rokita’s concerns but characterized the attorney general’s public criticism as part of the normal back-and-forth between state officials.

“I think that all was in the normal back and forth of what he ought to be doing to make sure we’re staying on point,” Braun said. “And in this case, we did to the extent we could.”

The disagreement intensified November 9, when Rokita published a social media post accusing the Braun administration of failing to act on the educator referrals.

“Despite repeated requests, no action was taken,” Rokita wrote, directly addressing the governor. “More than a year has passed. When will your administration act?”

Rokita called on Braun to direct the education department to address the referrals and pursue appropriate licensing action.

The attorney general’s office had encouraged members of the public to report educators through its Eyes on Education portal, which collects complaints involving alleged inappropriate conduct and political bias in Indiana schools.

Following Kirk’s death, the office used the effort to gather information about educators’ public comments, including statements made on personal social media accounts outside school.

Rokita subsequently shared screenshots of several posts from educators he identified as still holding active teaching licenses.

Some of the comments criticized Kirk’s positions on gun rights and questioned public expressions of sympathy following his death. Other posts described the killing as ironic or suggested it represented karma for positions Kirk had taken on issues including immigration and transgender rights.

One educator wrote, “With all due disrespect, Charlie Kirk can suck it,” before arguing that Kirk’s views on gun rights had contributed to the circumstances surrounding his death.

Another commenter described the killing as ironic, adding, “I don’t think it’s funny, but it’s ironic. And I’m also never sad personally when racist, misogynistic homophobes die.”

Rokita argued that such statements raise legitimate questions about whether students who share Kirk’s political or religious beliefs can feel safe and respected in classrooms led by educators expressing those views publicly.

“Such conduct raises serious questions about an educator’s fitness to teach,” Rokita wrote. “Many Hoosier students share those beliefs, so how can they feel safe and respected in a classroom led by someone who publicly states that the world would be better off without people like them?”

The attorney general also said his office contacted the governor’s administration again in September, ahead of the anniversary of Kirk’s death, and offered additional assistance.

Rokita claimed discussions about having his office handle the disciplinary work had nearly resulted in an agreement.

“I even offered, and we got very close to me doing the work,” Rokita said. “We were going to do the work and bring these cases.”

The Indiana Department of Education has not publicly answered questions about the status of the 25 referrals, including whether investigations were completed, what legal standards were applied or whether the agency considered allowing the attorney general’s office to handle the proceedings.

Indiana law allows disciplinary action against an educator’s professional license for immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency or willful neglect of duty.

However, the statute does not specifically define immorality, leaving questions about how that provision applies to political commentary made by educators outside their professional responsibilities.

The state’s public educator offenses database shows 21 license revocations between September 10, 2025, the day Kirk was killed, and November 13, 2026. None involved the Kirk-related controversy, according to confirmation from the Office of Administrative Law Proceedings and the attorney general’s office.

Those revocations involved other offenses, including child seduction, possession of child pornography, immorality, misconduct in office and additional violations.

The database does not necessarily include every complaint received or investigated by the education department.

Although no state teaching licenses have been revoked over the Kirk controversy, some educators faced employment consequences from individual school corporations.

An earlier investigation by the Indiana Capital Chronicle found that at least six K-12 educators faced consequences after their social media comments circulated publicly. At least four resigned, while others were placed on leave or agreed to retire.

The investigation also found that all 22 K-12 educators identified at that time on the Eyes on Education portal continued to hold active teaching licenses.

Those employment decisions are separate from state licensing proceedings. Losing a position with a local school corporation does not automatically result in the loss of a state teaching license.

The controversy dates back to September 2025, when Braun initially warned that teachers who celebrated or encouraged political violence online could face suspension or revocation of their professional licenses.

“While we must protect the First Amendment,” Braun said at the time, “calls for political violence are not freedom of speech and should not be tolerated.”

Braun said the education department, led by Education Secretary Katie Jenner, would review statements from K-12 teachers and administrators that appeared to celebrate or encourage political violence.

The department subsequently confirmed it was aware of comments made by a small number of educators and was reviewing the allegations.

Rokita has argued that Indiana’s professional licensing law provides grounds for discipline in at least some of the cases. He has acknowledged that public school employees have constitutional protections against government retaliation for their speech, but maintains those protections are not unlimited.

“There’s an immorality clause in our state statute,” Rokita said. “So, the free speech is just it’s not endless.”

The dispute also comes against the backdrop of significant Republican losses in Indiana’s November 3 midterm elections, raising questions about the direction of the state party and the political relationships among its leading officials.

Political observers say the disagreement may reflect more than a difference over educator discipline.

Gregory Shufeldt, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, described Rokita’s approach as consistent with his longstanding focus on politically divisive cultural issues.

“He does it for the headlines,” Shufeldt said. “He does it to draw attention. He does it to highlight politically cultural clashes.”

Shufeldt said publicly pressuring members of his own party could also be viewed through the lens of future Republican leadership contests.

Marjorie Hershey, professor emerita of political science at Indiana University Bloomington, said disagreements between elected officials from the same party are not unusual, particularly when they are appealing to different constituencies.

“The fact that they’re both in the same party doesn’t mean an awful lot with respect to their level of agreement on issues,” Hershey said.

Both political scientists raised the possibility that Rokita’s criticism could be connected to longer-term political ambitions, including a potential challenge to Braun in the 2028 gubernatorial race.

Rokita was asked about that possibility during Friday’s radio interview but did not announce any plans to run.

“Not saying I’m running for anything,” Rokita said. “Not saying anything like that.”

He added that he wanted Braun to seek reelection and succeed.

Shufeldt suggested the public disagreement may ultimately have more to do with the contrasting political approaches of the two Republicans than the specific educator complaints.

“My read on the situation is that this is politics,” Shufeldt said. “It’s not policy.”

The First Amendment questions surrounding the controversy have also surfaced in federal court.

First Amendment advocates have cautioned that government employers cannot punish public employees simply because their political opinions are unpopular or offensive. Constitutional protections can apply when government employees speak as private citizens on matters of public concern, although those protections are not unlimited.

The issue was central to a federal lawsuit involving former Ball State University employee Suzanne Swierc, who lost her job following social media comments about Kirk.

In May, Ball State agreed to pay Swierc $225,000 to settle her federal First Amendment lawsuit stemming from her dismissal. The settlement did not constitute an admission of wrongdoing by the university.

Rokita criticized that outcome during Friday’s radio interview, saying he would not have agreed to settle the case if his office had represented the university.

For now, Braun’s administration maintains that the educator complaints were reviewed under the state’s established process and did not justify licensing action, while Rokita continues to demand formal proceedings and some form of accountability.

The disagreement leaves unanswered questions about what happened to the 25 referrals, whether any additional disciplinary proceedings will occur and how Indiana will balance professional standards for educators with constitutional protections for political speech.