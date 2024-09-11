Rokita’s Terminated Pregnancy Report case thrown out

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — You may remember Indiana Attorney General and Republican Todd Rokita suing the state Department of Health in order to release private Terminated Pregnancy Reports, or TPRs, to the public. That case has been thrown out.

Marion County Superior Court Judge Timothy Oakes, also a Republican, threw out the TPR case Tuesday. Democrat nominee for attorney general Destiny Wells says it’s a win for medical privacy, “Hoosiers are done with Todd Rokita’s blatant waste of taxpayer dollars.”

If Rokita had succeeded, TPRs would be released publicly in order to assure doctors are “following Indiana laws.”

However, both Wells and Indiana’s Public Access Councilor Luke Britt pointed out that since Indiana’s near total ban on abortion was enacted, there are so few abortions in the state that someone could access the information in a TPR and use it to track down the woman who went through an abortion procedure.

“Terminated pregnancy reports have personal health information in them,” Wells told WIBC and Network Indiana earlier this year, “I side with the opinion of the Public Access Counselor Luke Britt in that we have so few abortions happening now in Indiana that you can use those reports and glean information.”

Indiana’s current AG has publicly accused the Indiana Department of Health and Britt of collusion.

Rokita is currently under review for a third conduct complaint which centers around the TPR issue.

Election Day is November 5th.