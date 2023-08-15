Rosenberg named Indiana Secretary of Commerce

INDIANAPOLIS – On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb named a new Secretary of Commerce for Indiana.

David Rosenberg had been serving as the COO and Chief of Staff of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. He took over the Secretary of Commerce post effective immediately.

Rosenberg, who once worked in the Indianapolis Mayor’s office and with the Indianapolis Public Schools, led the IEDC for two years. He’ll be replaced there by the organization’s chief strategy officer, Ann Lathrop.

Holcomb says with the two of them in their new positions, he is confident that their leadership “will help solidify more wins that will provide opportunities to Hoosiers for decades to come.”