Science Central to host Western-themed Expedition: Mixology fundraiser November 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Science Central is inviting adults to saddle up for an evening of cocktails, competition and Western-inspired entertainment during its annual Expedition: Mixology fundraiser on Friday, November 6.

The event, presented by Fort Wayne Metals, will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Science Central, located at 1950 North Clinton Street. The 21-and-older fundraiser supports the nonprofit museum’s mission to provide hands-on science education throughout northeast Indiana.

This year’s theme, “Spirit Trail,” will take guests on an interactive adventure throughout the museum, featuring games, challenges and opportunities to win prizes. Attendees can also enjoy cocktails, mocktails, heavy appetizers from ObiCai and live entertainment.

The evening will feature country and Western-inspired music from Jess Thrower, a Western-attire contest, custom denim shopping with Nuttin’ But Denim and permanent jewelry from a local artisan.

A cocktail competition will bring together bartending teams from Edwin Coe, The Abstract, The Besores and Connor’s Kitchen & Bar, with additional participants expected to be announced.

A silent auction opens Sunday, November 1, featuring prizes that include a trip along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail. The auction is open to the public, and participants do not need an event ticket to place bids.

Science Central also announced that a supporter will match up to $5,000 raised during the fundraiser outside of ticket sales.

VIP ticket holders will receive early access to the museum and entry to an exclusive lounge inside the Science On a Sphere exhibit. While tickets for the W2 Whisky Lounge have sold out, organizers say a separate whisky tasting experience will be available on the museum’s main floor.

Proceeds from Expedition: Mixology will help Science Central continue offering educational programs, exhibits and hands-on learning experiences. The museum serves more than 140,000 children and adults annually through its exhibits, school programs and community events.

Tickets and additional event information are available at ScienceCentral.org.