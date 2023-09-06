Senator Braun helps introduce bill to ban federal mask mandates

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – Senator Mike Braun is co-sponsoring a bill that would ban federal mask mandates for domestic air travel, public transit systems, and primary/secondary/post-secondary schools.

The bill is led by Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and also co-sponsored by senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt. Braun said, “We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID.”

Vance plans to force Senate floor consideration of the Freedom to Breathe Act Thursday.

The legislation is narrowly tailored and would sunset in 2024.