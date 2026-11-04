Senator Jim Banks Calls Election Results a “Bad Night” for Republicans, Says Party Must Rebuild

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Jim Banks says Republicans have some serious lessons to learn following a difficult Election Day, pointing to voter frustration over affordability, a lack of enthusiasm among Republican voters and Democratic gains across Indiana and the country.

During an interview Wednesday morning on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Banks called Tuesday’s results a “bad night for Republicans” and said the party needs to regroup and do a better job communicating its priorities to voters.

“There’s no way to spin it. It’s a bad night for Republicans,” Banks said.

Banks points to affordability and voter turnout

Banks said Republicans need to take a closer look at why some of their voters stayed home.

He criticized congressional Republicans for failing to advance the SAVE America Act, arguing that the lack of action discouraged some supporters of President Donald Trump from voting.

Banks also pointed to the cost of living, saying high gas and grocery prices were among the biggest messages voters delivered at the ballot box.

“Gas prices are too high, grocery prices are too high. Focus on affordability,” Banks said.

He acknowledged Republicans fell short on those issues and said the party needs to return to Washington focused on fighting for Hoosiers and the American people.

Indiana Republicans face setbacks

Banks also addressed Republican losses in Indiana, including the defeat of Secretary of State candidate Max Engling.

Banks, who said Engling previously worked for him, called him a great candidate and said he felt bad about the outcome. Banks pointed to significant outside spending in the race as one factor.

He also said Republicans need to rebuild their organization ahead of upcoming elections, including the governor’s race and Senate race, as well as the next presidential election.

“The Democrats outworked us in this election,” Banks said, adding that Republicans need to recruit strong candidates and do a better job explaining what the party stands for.

Allen County results surprise Banks

Banks said one of the biggest surprises of the night was the outcome in Allen County, traditionally a Republican stronghold.

Republicans lost both contested county commissioner races, while State Senator Liz Brown and State Representative Bob Morris also lost their races.

Banks said he was surprised by the results, particularly in races where he believed Republican candidates had strong local support.

He said the party needs to study what happened, but believes turnout was a major factor.

“I think a lot of our own voters didn’t vote because we didn’t inspire them to vote,” Banks said.

Banks expects a difficult two years in Washington

With Democrats gaining control of Congress, Banks acknowledged the next two years could bring a different political environment for President Trump’s agenda.

He said he hopes lawmakers can find opportunities to work together, but predicted Democrats would overreach and that voters could respond to that in the next election.

Banks said his priorities will include supporting the military, veterans and working Americans while opposing policies he considers part of a socialist agenda.

Despite the Republican setbacks, Banks said he remains committed to representing Hoosiers in Washington and plans to return to the capital next week.