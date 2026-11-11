Senator Jim Banks Calls for Republican Rebuilding After Election Losses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Jim Banks says Republicans need to take a hard look at last week’s election results and work to rebuild the party ahead of the next election cycle.

Banks made the comments Wednesday during an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee, one day after Senate Republicans reelected Senator John Thune to lead their conference.

Banks had called for delaying the leadership vote, arguing the party needed more time to discuss what went wrong at the ballot box.

“The biggest takeaway from the election is Democrats showed up at historically high levels, and Republicans, our Republican voters, showed up at historically low levels,” Banks said.

He pointed to Allen County as an example, saying Republican voters did not turn out in the numbers the party needed.

Banks said he believes Republicans cannot simply move on from the election without having serious conversations about how to motivate their voters heading into 2028.

Banks wanted more time before leadership vote

Banks said he and other Republican senators discussed the election results during meetings Tuesday. He supported delaying the leadership election, but said the effort fell short.

According to Banks, 15 senators voted to delay the vote, while 31 supported moving forward.

The Republican leadership team was ultimately reelected. Banks also pointed to Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno taking over the party’s campaign committee as a significant change.

Banks said the leadership election happened too quickly and called it a mistake, arguing that a delay could have opened the door for other candidates to challenge the existing leadership.

Indiana Republican rebuilding tour planned

Banks says he plans to take the lessons from the election back home to Indiana.

He announced plans for a Republican rebuilding tour around the state, beginning Saturday in Bloomington. The goal, he said, is to meet with county party chairs and Republican leaders, listen to their concerns and discuss how the party can regain support.

“When I am home, I’m going to be traveling and talking to Republicans around the state about how do we pick up the pieces and rebuild our party and inspire Republicans to vote,” Banks said.

He said the work is especially important with major races for president, governor, Senate and Congress coming in 2028.

Senate plans to remain in Washington

Banks also said Senate Republicans plan to remain in Washington during the post-election session to work on President Donald Trump’s agenda.

He said Republicans intend to move forward with confirmations of judicial nominees and other administration nominees before Democrats take control.

Banks also praised Representative Jim Jordan’s election as House minority leader, saying Jordan is a strong messenger for the Republican Party and the type of leader Republicans need in the minority.

Banks shares Veterans Day message

The interview also took place on Veterans Day. Banks said he had planned to attend events around Indiana but remained in Washington as the Senate works through its agenda.

He offered a message of thanks to veterans and said honoring those who served is also about encouraging future generations to serve.

“We honor the veterans of the past, because we want to inspire the veterans of the future,” Banks said.

Banks’ full interview aired Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News on WOWO.