FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Jim Banks says Americans have reason to ask questions about recent technology disruptions, but he has not seen credible intelligence indicating the country is facing an imminent nationwide blackout or coordinated attack.

Banks discussed the recent outages during an interview Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee.

The conversation followed disruptions involving major banks, Microsoft, federal agencies and other technology services, along with reports of problems involving an internal communications system at the National Security Agency.

Banks said he wants answers about what caused the incidents, particularly the nationwide FAA ground stop last Friday that disrupted air travel.

“We want to get to the bottom of it,” Banks said.

The senator said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy briefed Senate Republicans about the aviation disruptions. Banks described the situation as embarrassing and questioned the explanation that someone had unplugged equipment in Arkansas.

He said he wants to understand how that incident could have affected the broader aviation system and led to flights being grounded nationwide.

Duffy is seeking $50 billion to update aviation software and infrastructure, according to Banks. The senator said Congress should examine how previously appropriated funding has been used before approving additional money.

Banks emphasized that congressional oversight should continue regardless of which political party controls the administration.

Banks says he has not seen evidence of a 90-day blackout threat

The interview also addressed warnings circulating online that Americans should prepare for a potential 90-day blackout.

Banks said he understands why people are concerned, noting that even members of his own family have discussed stockpiling food and preparing for emergencies.

However, he said he has not seen credible intelligence that would justify that level of concern.

“I honestly haven’t seen it,” Banks said when asked whether there was intelligence supporting the warnings.

He said the recent banking disruptions involved a few large institutions and that those issues had been resolved, while acknowledging that the incidents have created anxiety among customers.

Banks said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had recently assured the public that the country was not under attack and that the incidents appeared to be isolated.

“I take Secretary Rubio’s word on that. We’re not under attack,” Banks said.

Senator points to cybersecurity threats

While Banks believes the recent disruptions have explanations, he said the United States cannot become complacent about cybersecurity.

Serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Banks said he spends considerable time focused on cyber defenses and investments intended to protect the country’s critical systems.

He identified China, Russia and Iran as foreign threats that require continued attention.

Banks also discussed concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the possibility of a terrorist attack involving a radiological weapon.

He said the United States must maintain its technological advantage over adversaries and continue investing in defensive capabilities.

“We have to keep investing because our adversaries are always trying to gain an edge on us,” Banks said.

Banks: Keep asking questions and restoring public trust

Asked whether Americans should be stockpiling supplies, Banks said he understands the concerns but does not believe the recent events justify widespread panic.

He said his responsibility in Washington is to investigate what happened, seek answers and help restore public confidence in the nation’s institutions.

“All indications are that there’s an explanation for all of this,” Banks said. “I’m going to keep working at restoring trust in these systems and institutions.”

Banks said he will continue asking questions about the recent disruptions as more information becomes available.