FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Severe weather is likely Monday night across WOWO-land, with damaging winds and tornadoes the main threat.

The National Weather Service says the main timeframe for severe impact is between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Winds in excess of 75 mph are possible tonight, especially in our western counties.

Saty tuned to WOWO for updates.