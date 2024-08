FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Severe weather may impact the area later this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Fort Wayne and areas to the south and west in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service says the main timeframe for gusty winds and an isolated tornado is from 4 to 10 p.m.

