Sharon Tucker sworn in as new mayor of the City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Sharon Tucker today was sworn in as the new mayor of the City of Fort Wayne.

Tucker was sworn in by Karl Bandemer who is returning to the position of deputy mayor.

Tucker is the first Black female mayor in Fort Wayne’s history. Most recently, she served as executive director of Vincent House, Inc., in addition to being the City Councilwoman for Fort Wayne’s 6th District, a position she held from 2020-2024 as the first Black female to hold that position.

Tucker was also elected as 1st District Councilwoman on Allen County Council in 2014 and was re-elected to a second term in 2018 as the first Black female to hold that position as well.

Tucker’s community engagement is extensive. She’s a proud member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, AVOW (Advancing Voices of Women) and the NAACP. Tucker has also volunteered on the board of directors for the Allen County Public Library, Alliance Health Clinic, and SEED.

In 2021, Tucker founded and launched Project Activate SouthEast Fort Wayne (P.A.S.E.). P.A.S.E. is an entrepreneurial training and pitch competition designed to help entrepreneurs start their businesses and spur economic development in southeast Fort Wayne.

In 2012, Tucker formed the ‘Women in Politics Forum,’ an annual forum focusing on empowering, engaging, and educating women on the importance of being involved in the political process.

“I’m honored and humbled to be mayor of the City of Fort Wayne. It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m committed to doing all I can to be the best mayor possible to meet the needs of our wonderful community. I look forward to meeting with City employees over the coming days and weeks to get updated on the projects and initiatives that are being worked on to help move Fort Wayne forward. I’m excited to be in the position that I’m in to make a positive and lasting difference for our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses.” – Mayor Tucker

A graduate of Indiana Tech, Tucker holds two Bachelors of Science degrees in Management and Human Resources.

Bandemer, who had served as acting mayor since the passing of the late Mayor Tom Henry, was sworn in today to serve as deputy mayor, again. Bandemer held the position of deputy mayor from October 2013-March 2024 before becoming acting mayor.