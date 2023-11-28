Sheriff’s Department issues warning on new iOS feature

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Sheriff’s Department has warned iPhone users about the new NameDrop feature in the IOS 17 update.

When brought together, this feature allows two phones to share contact information and photos through airdrop.

The department has cautioned that this feature can be used negatively and has provided instructions on turning it off.

According to the department, scammers have been impersonating loved ones, friends, or family members to trick others into giving them money.

Identity theft is also a significant risk when information is not protected.