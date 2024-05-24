Shots Fired at Georgetown Kroger, Suspect in Custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A shooting at the Kroger in Georgetown, on the near north side of Fort Wayne has shaken the community. After 6 P.M. police got a call from multiple people about a man shooting a gun inside that Kroger. Police responded, swept the store, and they didn’t find any victims, or the shooter, but they did find several bullet casings.

Later, police responded to a report that someone matching the description of the shooter was spotted just north of the Kroger. Police moved in and arrested Richard Klaff Jr. who is now facing attempted murder and criminal recklessness charges.