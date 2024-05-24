May 24, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Shots Fired at Georgetown Kroger, Suspect in Custody

by Mike Wilson0
Photo courtesy of our newsgathering partners at 21 Alive
Screenshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A shooting at the Kroger in Georgetown, on the near north side of Fort Wayne has shaken the community. After 6 P.M. police got a call from multiple people about a man shooting a gun inside that Kroger. Police responded, swept the store, and they didn’t find any victims, or the shooter, but they did find several bullet casings.

Later, police responded to a report that someone matching the description of the shooter was spotted just north of the Kroger. Police moved in and arrested Richard Klaff Jr. who is now facing attempted murder and criminal recklessness charges.

Related posts

National Donut Day celebrations in Fort Wayne

Brooklyne Beatty

Authorities Bust Indianapolis Marijuana Growing Operation

WOWO News

Man dies in Huntington rollover crash

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.