Shrinkflation, skimpflation and subscription creep: How companies quietly raise costs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The price tag may look the same, but companies have plenty of ways to make you pay more — from putting less product in the package to quietly raising subscription fees and charging extra for convenience.

Consumer savings writer Kyle James says shoppers need to watch for several pricing tactics that can push up household expenses without an obvious price increase.

One of the most familiar is shrinkflation. Companies keep the price the same but reduce the amount of product customers receive. An 18-ounce bag of chips, for example, might become a 16-ounce bag without a change in the shelf price.

James says companies know shoppers are more likely to notice a price increase of 50 cents or a dollar than a reduction in package size.

He recommends comparing unit prices on frequently purchased products over time. That makes it easier to spot when you’re paying more for each ounce, pound or individual item. Shoppers can then decide whether switching brands or buying a different size makes more sense.

Another tactic is skimpflation. Instead of giving customers less product, companies provide less service while keeping prices unchanged.

James points to hotels that clean rooms only every two or three days and big-box stores where customers struggle to find employees available to help. Companies can cut costs by hiring fewer workers or reducing employee hours, leaving customers with less service for the same money.

Shoppers also need to be skeptical of advertised discounts. A large red sign promising 50% off doesn’t necessarily mean the price is a bargain.

James says an item advertised as half-price could have sold for the same amount just weeks earlier — or even less several months ago. For online purchases, he recommends checking 30- or 60-day price histories, including on Amazon, before deciding whether a sale is worth it.

Subscription creep is another way expenses gradually add up. Streaming services and other subscription businesses may raise monthly charges by a dollar or two every six months. Those increases can be easy to overlook, especially when customers have several services billed automatically.

James recommends auditing subscriptions every few months, adding up the total and deciding which services are still worth paying for. Five or six separate subscriptions can eventually cost more than consumers expect.

Finally, he warns about convenience fees, particularly for grocery delivery. Delivery charges and other added costs can make an order considerably more expensive than buying the same items in a store.

His suggestion is to build the same grocery order for pickup and compare the final checkout totals. That gives shoppers a clearer picture of what delivery is actually costing them.

James says delivery may still be worth the extra expense for the time and convenience it provides. The important thing is knowing how much that convenience costs before placing the order.

The advice was featured in a report by WXIN/WTTV’s Zach Myers.