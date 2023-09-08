September 8, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Fort Wayne

by WOWO News0
Photo supplied/Indiana State Police

STATEWIDE (Indiana State Police) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Betty Gatke, a 76 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

Betty is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Betty Gatke, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Related posts

Bishop D’Arcy Dies at 80

Kylie Havens

Decatur Police investigate vandalized park

Heather Starr

Flooding Leads To Rescue Of Driver After Indiana Storms

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.