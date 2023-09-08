Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Fort Wayne

STATEWIDE (Indiana State Police) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Betty Gatke, a 76 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

Betty is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Betty Gatke, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.