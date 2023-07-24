CANCELLED: Silver alert issued for 3-year-old missing from Wabash

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has since been cancelled. State police say the child was safely located.

STATEWIDE (Indiana State Police) – The Indiana State Police Peru Post is investigating the disappearance of Evelyn Paige Clark, a 3-year-old white female, 3 feet tall, 32 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing an orange tank top, yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.

Evelyn is missing from Wabash, Indiana which is 83 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on July 24, 2023, at 12:10 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evelyn Paige Clark, contact the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 765-473-6666 or 911.