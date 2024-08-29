August 29, 2024
Indiana News

SILVER ALERT: Missing 73-Year-Old Man From Roann

by David Scheie0

The Roann Town Marshall is investigating the disappearance of Steven Brubaker, a 73-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 240 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and riding a blue 3-wheel electric bicycle.

Steven is missing from Roann, Indiana, and was last seen on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8: 00 am.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Steven Brubaker, contact the Roann Town Marshall at 260-563-9223 or 911.

Related posts

Legislature Could Consider Work Share Program

Kayla Blakeslee

Colts Camp Gets Raves, But City Comes Up Lacking

Kayla Blakeslee

Allen County COVID-19 deaths surpass 500

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.