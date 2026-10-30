Sleep specialist says permanent standard time may be better for health

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — The annual switch between daylight saving time and standard time is renewing concerns about sleep disruption and its potential effects on overall health.

Clocks will fall back one hour this weekend, giving people an extra hour overnight but shifting the timing of daylight and daily routines. Sleep experts say repeatedly changing the clocks can disrupt the body’s internal clock, which helps regulate sleep, mood and other important functions.

The Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, passed the U.S. House this year but has stalled in the Senate. President Donald Trump has expressed support for keeping daylight saving time year-round.

But Dr. Anita Shelgikar, a neurologist and sleep specialist at University of Michigan Health, said permanent daylight saving time is not the best option for overall health.

She said later evening daylight could benefit social activities, sports and other pursuits. However, she said the body’s internal clock functions best when it aligns with the natural light-dark cycle, an alignment better supported by permanent standard time.

Research cited in the report suggests permanent standard time could produce greater reductions in the prevalence of stroke and obesity than permanent daylight saving time.

Shelgikar also said there would still be ample daylight during the spring and summer under permanent standard time, without the need to move clocks forward in the spring.

The debate continues as sleep experts urge greater consideration of how timekeeping policies affect sleep, attention, mood and long-term health.