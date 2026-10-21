Smith-Green School Board Member Kassie Taksey Speaks Out After Hot-Mic Controversy

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO) — A Smith-Green Community Schools board member is speaking out after a recording of a private conversation among school officials following a board meeting circulated on social media, capturing disparaging remarks about a local taxpayer and comments about the board member and her family.

Kassie Taksey, who is seeking reelection to the school board, discussed the incident Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with host Kayla Blakeslee. Taksey said the comments were hurtful, particularly because her 10-year-old son was present when her family watched the recording.

“My heart sank, because here’s my 10-year-old listening to these derogatory, completely false accusations about his dad,” Taksey said.

The controversy comes as Smith-Green Community Schools asks voters to renew its operating referendum in the November 3 election. Voters will also choose two at-large school board members.

Recording captures comments after meeting

Taksey said Monday night’s school board meeting lasted about 28 minutes and involved routine business. She said she had already left when the cameras and microphones continued recording.

The recording reportedly captured comments about Ron Smithson, a taxpayer who had asked questions during a recent public informational meeting about the school operating referendum.

Taksey said Smithson and two other community members were discussed in the conversation, including a parent who had raised concerns about alleged bullying at school.

According to Taksey, comments about Smithson included telling him to “shut up” and suggesting he did not live in the school district because he had moved his children to another school.

Taksey disputed that characterization, saying Smithson’s current home and much of the property he still owns are within the district.

The recording also includes comments about Taksey, who said the conversation contained foul language and allegations involving her husband. Taksey described those allegations as false.

The claims about the people involved are based on Taksey’s account of the recording. The full recording and responses from the other people involved were not independently verified for this story.

Taksey says apologies have been made

Taksey said a member of the school board contacted her early Tuesday morning and asked her to come to her home. Taksey said she was not comfortable with that meeting at the time.

She said the board’s vice president later issued a formal apology online and that the superintendent sent her a text message apologizing.

However, Taksey said she wants to see actions accompany those apologies.

“I just feel like I get too many apologies, and the actions need to start speaking instead of the words,” she said.

Taksey also expressed disappointment with the superintendent’s apparent participation in the conversation. She said he had thanked her shortly before she left the meeting for complimenting his work at a previous referendum informational meeting.

The incident has been especially difficult, she said, because she expects to continue working with the people involved as a school board member.

Taksey believes the disagreement is tied to her position on the referendum and her efforts to represent community members who have questions about the proposal.

“I’ve never one time badmouthed them and the referendum or any of that,” she said. “But because I have a difference of opinion, they attacked us pretty hard.”

Taksey raises concerns about Noble County ballots

During the interview, Taksey also raised concerns about a separate issue involving ballots for the school board election in Noble County.

She said she learned late Friday that ballots in Noble County appeared to allow voters to select only one candidate for the two available at-large school board seats. Taksey said voters should be able to vote for two candidates because three people are running for the two seats.

According to Taksey, multiple calls were made to Noble County officials on Monday, and she was told the problem would be corrected.

She said she was concerned about how the issue would be addressed for people who had already voted early. Taksey said the proposed remedy was to send letters to affected voters, which she questioned given the short time remaining before Election Day.

The ballot issue and the status of any correction were not independently confirmed for this story. Voters with questions about their ballots should contact their county election officials.

Referendum decision remains with voters

Despite the controversy, Taksey said voters should make their own decisions about whether to support the operating referendum.

She said the school district had indicated during informational meetings that the school would not close if the referendum failed.

Taksey compared the decision to household budgeting, saying families sometimes must make difficult choices when expenses rise.

“At the end of the day, I just want people to make the decision that makes the most sense for them,” she said.

She also urged community members to avoid personal attacks and work together, regardless of their positions on the referendum.

“We need to be coming together as a community during these times, not fighting and being nasty towards one another,” Taksey said.

Three candidates seeking two school board seats

Two at-large seats on the Smith-Green Community Schools board are up for election November 3. Taksey is one of three candidates seeking those positions.

During the interview, she encouraged residents who want to learn more about her to contact her through Facebook or email. The email address provided during the interview should be confirmed before publication.

The operating referendum and school board election are separate decisions facing voters.

The comments captured on the recording have prompted questions about the conduct of school officials, while the referendum continues to be a subject of debate in the community.

The people heard in the recording should have an opportunity to respond to the comments and explain their perspectives.